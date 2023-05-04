Hogwarts Legacy: How to Catch Fwoopers & Where to Find Them

Fantastic beasts litter the fields and woodlands that fill the world of Hogwarts Legacy. The creatures that players discover can be rescued and used to obtain essential materials that will help with schoolwork. One of the many animals found throughout the highlands that surround Hogwarts is the Fwooper. This creature is a colorful bird that can often be found near trees and is pretty difficult to catch. This guide explains where to find Fwoopers and how to catch them.

How to catch Fwoopers in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

To catch Fwoopers we recommend going into the Den with the Disillusionment spell cast so that players don’t spook the Fwoopers. Hit one of the Fwoopers with the Arresto Momentum spell to slow it down before using the nab-sack. This should allow any player to capture the creature easily. Fwoopers are much easier to catch than other beasts players can find early in the game. Of course, players will still want to be on guard when trying to catch one in case it slips away, resulting in them having to try to chase it down.

Hogwarts Legacy Fwooper Locations

Fwoopers aren’t the most uncommon creatures in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s far more common for a player to find a Fwooper Den than it is to find a Unicorn Den, and they are much easier to catch than other animals in the game. There are a decent number of Fwooper dens in the game, and some of them can even be found as soon as it becomes possible to catch Fantastic Beasts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first of the Fwooper Dens can be found south of Hogwarts Castle to the southwest of Keenbridge. See above for a map reference for this Fwooper Den. This burrow is found next to the river running south of Hogwarts. The Den is located on the mountainside. We recommend using your broom to reach the area if you have it unlocked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second Den can be found on the western side of the map. Players can find this Den near Feldcroft, where they meet Sebastian later in the game when he goes to meet his sister. The Den is located near the Rookwood Castle Floo Flame fast travel point. See above for a map reference for this Fwooper Den’s location.