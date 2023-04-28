Honkai: Star Rail – All Adventurous Moles Treasure Locations

As players embark on the Adventurous Moles quest in Honkai: Star Rail, they will be tasked with finding treasures in specific locations, but they won’t spawn unless you do some reading. All text clues claim that “you can solve it on your own,” but to be perfectly honest, we sometimes couldn’t. Throughout the quest, players must pay close attention to their surroundings and use their problem-solving skills to solve the puzzles and find the treasures. The rewards for completing the quest are worth the effort, as players will receive valuable treasures that can be used to upgrade their equipment and become even more potent in the game.

Related: Honkai Star Rail Signs of Fragmentum Guide

How to Complete the Adventurous Moles Quest

The Missing Miner’s Lamp

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first location is the Great Mine, where players must find a paper on a barrel and read the clue at the bottom. The clue directs players to pay attention to the surrounding Miner’s Lamps and figure out the answer on their own. By picking up the Miner’s Lamp in the center and placing it on the fence, missing a lamp, players will solve the first puzzle. Then, they can report to Julian for the next set of instructions.

The Unexpected Parchment

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next stop is Backwater Pass, where players need to find a paper on a white bench. The clue at the bottom suggests that players pay attention to the surrounding tables and chairs. A chest will appear by moving the misplaced chair to its original position, leading players to the following location.

The Crates are the Keys

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Rivet Town, players must find a paper and read the clue at the bottom. The clue directs players to pay attention to the shelves on both sides and figure out the answer, as always, on their own. Then, by rearranging the boxes to match, players solve the puzzle and move on to the final location.

Treasure Hunt on the Battlefield

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last location is Silvermane Guard, where players must find a clue pinned to the wall left to the space anchor. The clue suggests that players pay attention to the nearby decorations that fit the description of three guns. Players will solve the final puzzle and complete the Adventurous Moles quest by ensuring every weapon rack has three guns.