Honkai: Star Rail – All Precious and Bountiful Treasures in Herta Space Station

Honkai Star Rail may sound like a fancy train ride through the galaxy, but it’s actually a treacherous space station full of deadly foes and valuable treasures. It’s like a space-themed version of Pirates of the Caribbean, except you’re searching for precious treasures instead of cursed gold. Herta Space Station is filled with valuables that players can obtain if they know where to look. Players can get all the bountiful treasures in the base, storage, and supply zones with this guide.

All Precious Treasure Locations in Base Zone

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first chest is located in the Monitoring Room space anchor. Players must defeat the enemies at the front of the room to unlock the chest.

The second chest is located south of the Monitoring Room. Players need three keycards to open the door and defeat the enemies guarding the chest.

How to get the certifications for the locked door in the Base Zone?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the first keycards, players need to teleport to the Central Passage space anchor in and talk to the NPC with an afro five times to get the first keycard. The second keycard can be obtained by defeating the enemy that guards the first treasure chest in the Monitoring Room space anchor in the Storage Zone. Players can obtain the third keycard by teleporting to the Outside the Control Center space anchor in the Storage Zone, solving an easy floor puzzle, and going to the top Floor.

All Precious Treasure Locations in Storage Zone

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second Floor

The first chest is in the Special Purpose Lab space anchor. Players must complete an Unearthly Marvel puzzle to reach the end of the corridor and unlock the chest. This is likely the players’ first puzzle, so make sure you step on every tile.

The second chest is west of the previous location. Players must defeat a Formidable Foe challenge to unlock the chest.

The third chest is located south of the second chest. Players need to complete an Unearthly Marvel puzzle to unlock the chest. This puzzle can be particularly challenging due to the portals, but you shouldn’t run into trouble as long as you start with the left side.

First Floor

The fourth chest is located north of the second chest, where players must defeat a Formidable Foe challenge to unlock the chest.

There’ll be yet another Unearthly Marvel puzzle players must complete to reach the fifth chest. Though this one’s pretty straightforward, the game places rails on the side so you don’t mess up.

Finally, the fourth chest is located in the most western room of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a Repulsion Bridge players must solve before opening that chest. First, activate the switch on the Floor below. You should trigger the orange controls on the room across to activate a white bridge. Then, look for the switch behind the crates on your left and activate it. Players should go upstairs and across the white bridge to trigger the final switch. With the path outlined, reach the room with the treasure chest.

All Precious Treasure Locations in Supply Zone

Screenshot by Gamepur