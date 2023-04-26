Honkai: Star Rail Banner Guide – Departure, Character Event, Light Cone & Regular Warps

Honkai: Star Rail is a rich, sci-fi RPG you can lose yourself in. There’s a massive story to tackle, loads of side content and collectibles, and a colossal roster of HSR characters to collect. These characters can only be acquired through the game’s gacha mechanic, known as Warps. In this guide, we break down every Warp available for you to purchase so you know which characters you have a chance to unlock today.

Honkai: Star Rail – Warps Explained

Warps are the banners of Honkai: Star Rail. Each one offers you the chance to purchase one of a selection of times or HSR characters. You can increase the odds of getting a specific item or character by spending more in-game cash. However, you can’s guarantee what you’re going to end up with. Below, we’ve listed every Warp in Honkai: Star Rail and the items or characters you can get from them. These are updated frequently, so what you see here is what will be available in the game the next time you play. Check out our guide if you want to know which characters you can unlock for free.

Departure Warp in HSR

The Departure Warp is the beginner’s Warp. It gives you the chance to unlock one of many characters in the game. You can use your Standard Star Rail Passes to buy a turn on this Warp. See below for a list of the characters you can currently get when you spend your Star Rail Passes on this Warp.

Yanqing

Bronya

Gepard

Welt

Himeko

Clara

Bailu

HSR Character Event Warp – Seele

At the time of writing, the current HSR Character Event Warp is for Seele. If you’re curious about how good they are as a character for your team, check out our guide. However, there are three other characters you could end up with if you buy this Warp. You’ll need Star Rail Special Passes to purchase a turn on it. See the list of all characters in the roster below.

Seele

Natasha

Pela

Hook

Light Cone Event Warp

A Light Cone is a piece of equipment you can give to characters to enhance their combat abilities. This Warp will cost you Star Rail Special Passes. See all the Light Cones you can acquire when you buy this Honkai: Star Rail Warp.

In the Night – 5 Star Light Cone

– 5 Star Light Cone Post-Op Conversation – 4 Star Light Cone

– 4 Star Light Cone Good Night and Sleep Well – 4 Star Light Cone

– 4 Star Light Cone The Moles Welcome You – 4 Star Light Cone

Regular Warp in HSR

The Regular Warp is the most basic Warp you can get in Honkai: Star Rail. This Warp gives you a chance to earn some of the most common faces in Honkai: Star Rail, so you can try it out with standard HSR Star Rail Passes. See below for a list of characters you can get by using the Regular Warp.

Gepard

Bronya

Himeko

Why Should You Buy New Characters Through Warps?

You are not required to buy new characters just to enjoy and complete Honkai: Star Rail. You can level up your characters as you play, battle, and collect resources that award XP. However, collecting new characters allows you to vary your party and build upon it using each character’s skills. For example, you might want a dedicated support character in HSR that can debuff enemies as you fight, but you won’t get one without acquiring a character like Pela. It’s worth experimenting with Warps when you have Star Rail Passes, and buying them if you want to own every character. Variety is the spice of life, and there are enough characters in Honkai: Star Rail to make for one incredibly flavorsome meal.