Honkai: Star Rail – How to Complete Hide and Seek

Honkai: Star Rail will take you on a wild ride through an alternate universe full of epic battles, character power-ups, and games of hide-and-seek, apparently. In your journey, you’ll meet Hook, the self-proclaimed boss of the Moles. She’s cute, she’s great, she’s everyone’s favorite babe. To earn her trust, you’ll first have to play a game of hide-and-seek with her. If you’ve grown accustomed to map waypoints, this quest may be a bit of a challenge.

How to start the Hide and Seek quest in Honkai Star Rail

Players must be at least Trailblaze Level 7 to start the mission and have finished the You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide mission. After meeting these requirements, players must talk to Natasha at the clinic to begin the mission.

Once outside Natasha’s Clinic, players should join the convo with March 7th and the Moles. Then, the ultimate hide-and-seek challenge begins, and you should look for Hook.

How to Find Hook in Hide and Seek

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re going straight for the dumpster and trash cans, you’re doing it wrong. Instead, you should go around them and find Hook hiding behind a corner. By the way, who put all this effort into our character’s inner monologue on trash cans? I’ve never seen anyone so fascinated with a piece of public property.

How to Find All Children in Hide and Seek?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Julian is hiding in plain sight. Believe it or not, he’s right before your eyes. See that adult? It’s Julian. He can shapeshift to look like anyone he wants, but he still talks like a little kid. March 7th will grow weary of the man’s stares and ask to stop playing and approach him. Walk toward him and, when given dialogue options, choose the ones that pinpoint Julian’s identity.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Moles Sidekick can be found behind some boxes in a long corridor to your left. Players should not answer her question, as she’s just trying to trick you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find Hook once again, walk past the gates next to the miners. She is hiding near the Ores behind some boxes.

Once players find Hook, Moles Sidekick, and Julian, the game will end. Though they’re pretty upset you beating them in their own playground, they’ll agree to help. After that, players must talk to the Moles again and follow Hook to the Fight Club. Once they reach it, they should talk to Hook again to finish the conversation and continue on to the next quest.