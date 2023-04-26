Honkai: Star Rail – How to Reroll & Best Characters to Reroll

Honkai Impact 3rd took mobile players by storm with its hack-and-slash gameplay, stunning graphics, and intense battles. Well, now there’s a new train in town, and it’s called Honkai Star Rail. This addition to the Honkai franchise combines the best elements of a gacha game with a unique train-based storyline. But let’s be honest, what’s a gacha game without some rerolling? In this game, the rerolling feature can be both a blessing and a curse. It’s a great way to start your account with a powerful character, but it can consume your time like a black hole. Iif you’re going to invest some time in rerolling, you better do it right.

How to Reroll in Honkai Star Rail

Image via Hoyoverse

Create a new email account every time you want to reroll. Get through the tutorial until you unlock the Warp ability. You will have amassed quite a fortune at level five Trailblaze, enough to perform over 35 pulls on the Departure Warp. Spend your pulls on the Departure Warp. If you don’t get your desired 5-star character, repeat the process.

Remember that rerolling is time-consuming and can take days to get the desired character. Keep a steady pace, take breaks, and don’t let the process burn you out. You can start your Honkai Star Rail adventure with your dream team with patience and luck.

Which characters should you reroll for?

Well, it’s a bit of a mixed bag, really. For those who prioritize looks and personality, feel free to reroll until your heart’s content. Things get a bit trickier for the rest of us who care about efficiency and effectiveness. This section will break down your options and help you decide which characters are worth rerolling for.