Honkai: Star Rail – How to Reroll & Best Characters to Reroll
When life gives you a bad roll, just reroll and try again.
Honkai Impact 3rd took mobile players by storm with its hack-and-slash gameplay, stunning graphics, and intense battles. Well, now there’s a new train in town, and it’s called Honkai Star Rail. This addition to the Honkai franchise combines the best elements of a gacha game with a unique train-based storyline. But let’s be honest, what’s a gacha game without some rerolling? In this game, the rerolling feature can be both a blessing and a curse. It’s a great way to start your account with a powerful character, but it can consume your time like a black hole. Iif you’re going to invest some time in rerolling, you better do it right.
How to Reroll in Honkai Star Rail
- Create a new email account every time you want to reroll.
- Get through the tutorial until you unlock the Warp ability.
- You will have amassed quite a fortune at level five Trailblaze, enough to perform over 35 pulls on the Departure Warp.
- Spend your pulls on the Departure Warp.
- If you don’t get your desired 5-star character, repeat the process.
Remember that rerolling is time-consuming and can take days to get the desired character. Keep a steady pace, take breaks, and don’t let the process burn you out. You can start your Honkai Star Rail adventure with your dream team with patience and luck.
Which characters should you reroll for?
Well, it’s a bit of a mixed bag, really. For those who prioritize looks and personality, feel free to reroll until your heart’s content. Things get a bit trickier for the rest of us who care about efficiency and effectiveness. This section will break down your options and help you decide which characters are worth rerolling for.
- Bronya is Honkai Star Rail’s shining star among the Standard five stars due to her manipulation of the action economy, which turns her into a valuable support character.
- Bailu is the crème de la crème of pure healers right now, making her a prime choice for rerolling.
- Welt may have some power to him, but his action economy manipulation is weaker. Nevertheless, he’s a cut above the rest.
- Tingyun may be a four-star character, but she is a triple threat. She buffs attack and damage and provides energy to teammates while keeping her skill points to herself like a selfish billionaire.