While battling against the many enemies in God of War Ragnarok, Kratos will take several types of damage in combat. One of the unique damage types is Bifrost damage happens fairly often when battling against the Einherjar, the foot soldiers and army supporting Odin and his ambitions. Here’s what you need to know about how Bifrost damage works in God of War Ragnarok.

What Bifrost damage does in God of War Ragnarok

Enemies using Bifrost damage will typically have a unique purple aura on their weapons. It looks almost like it is swirling in multiple colors, but purple is the most obvious. When this damage hits your character, their health bar will become partially covered in purple. This will happen on the first hit. Therefore, after being hit once by the weapon, you want to avoid being hit again until the purple aura has disappeared.

Related: How Mod Tokens work in God of War Ragnarok

Essentially, while your character’s health bar is purple, it will slowly build back up to full and return. However, if another Bifrost-based attack hits them while they have the purple health bar, the attack will burst, causing it to go further down. It’s a powerful attack that does even more damage if you are hit again, eating up your health bar covered in purple. You want to try avoiding being hit twice by a Bifrost attack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’re good to parry these attacks and prevent yourself from any damage, similar to any other attacks in damage. Bifrost damage can be devastating if an enemy hits you multiple times with Bifrost energy. Eventually, you’ll deal with several unique enemies with several Bifrost attacks, so expect melee and ranged attacks coming at you during an encounter.