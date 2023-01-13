How to build a Water Still in Stranded Deep

Managing your thirst in Stranded Deep is of utmost importance if you are going to survive and make it deep into the game. While there is a ton of water surrounding you at all times in the middle of the sea, none of that blue stuff is drinkable. Instead, you will want to create a Water Still, which can make clean water to keep you going. Here is how to create a Water Still in Stranded Deep.

How to make a Water Still in Stranded Deep

Before you can make a Water Still in Stranded Deep, you need to have leveled up your Crafting ability to level 2. To do this, just craft anything. In the early going, it is best to make Stone Tools, a Refined Knife, a Shelter, a Camp Fire, Fire Pit, Crude Axe, Crude Spear, and whatever else you need until you reach level 2.

After you have leveled up, you need to acquire a Coconut Flask, one Palm Frond, a Lashing, a Cloth, and three Rocks. All of this should more or less be found on any island in the game. The Coconut Flask is made with a yellow Coconut and Lashing, so you will need to gather eight Fibrous Leaves in total to make two Lashings. The only one that might cause a little bit of a headache in the early going is the Cloth. Look all around the shore for this item. Later on in the game, you’ll be able to make a Loom, which can create Cloth for you whenever you want.

When you have all of the items, open up the crafting menu and go to the tent icon category. Scroll down until you find the Water Still, and place it somewhere on your island.

After your Water Still is placed, you can drink from it as it fills up to four servings of water. It will automatically fill when it rains, but any other time you need to place Palm Fronds or Fibrous Leaves in the bottom part of it to make it generate water. While you can drink straight out of the Water Still, you can also create a flask and fill that up with water from here.