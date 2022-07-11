How to complete the Dr. Dolittle Challenge in BitLife

The Dr. Dolittle Challenge in BitLife gives you a chance for your character to develop their connection with their animals and express how much they care for them. Although your character cannot learn how to talk to them, you can still care for every need they might have. Here’s what you need to do for the Dr. Dolittle Challenge in BitLife.

How to do the Dr. Dolittle Challenge

These are all the tasks you need to complete for the Dr. Dolittle challenge.

Become a veterinarian

Live on a farm, ranch, or acreage

Have 10+ pets

Have a perfect relationship with all of your pets

Have no sick pets

The first task will have you focusing on developing your career as a veterinarian. You want to ensure you concentrate on increasing your character’s Smarts through reading books and going to the library in high school. After they graduate high school, they will need to enter college and major in Biology. After four years, they will need to attend an advanced school and enter Veterinary School, which should last for two more years. With school out of the way, the next part is to apply for a Veterinary job, which will need to appear under the full-time career tab. You may need to restart the BitLife application to find it.

After completing this part, you must purchase a piece of land on the assets page. There will be multiple pieces of land to buy, but you want to ensure it’s a farm, a ranch, or an acreage. It will tell you what category it is when you click on it. These properties randomly appear, so you may need to close the application and refresh it, similar to when you did not have the Veterinary job as an available career choice.

Next, you have to buy multiple pets to live on the property. These can be any variety of pets, so long as you have 10 of them. You can increase your relationship with them by spending time with them, taking them on walks, providing them treats, and washing them. Once they reach a perfect relationship, and none of them are sick, you’ll have completed all of the required tasks for the Dr. Dolittle Challenge.

If your pets become sick, you can take them to the vet to increase their health. We recommend avoiding animals with shorter lifespans, such as dogs. Dogs live from anywhere between 10 to 14 years, so they’re a bit unpredictable. Cats are a little bit better, but not by much.

With all the tasks for the challenge complete, you’ll receive a random accessory item to add to your collection to wear on any BitLife character.