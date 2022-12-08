How do Cabined Accounts work in Fortnite? Answered

Many parents want to ensure their children can enjoy their games, including the hugely popular battle royale Fortnite while knowing they are safe online. Epic Games allows parents and guardians to control and manage their children’s experience when playing Fortnite, thanks to Cabined Accounts. As a parent, you may wonder how Cabined Accounts work in Fortnite and what they do — and this guide has all the answers and information.

Related: Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League get kid-friendly Cabined Accounts

What are Cabined Accounts in Fortnite?

A Cabined Account is a new player account from Epic Games aimed at providing a safer and more inclusive experience for younger players. These accounts apply to any player under the age of 13 or their country’s age of digital consent and require the player to provide the email of a parent or guardian to access certain features in Fortnite. These include:

Using voice chat or free text chat

Purchasing items for money

Download games that Epic does not own

Receiving recommendations based on past activity

Receiving email marketing or push notifications

Using Sign in With Epic, including linking accounts to certain external services, websites or applications

Choosing custom display names

Using SMS-based two-factor authentication

Once a parent or guardian has given consent, they can choose to permit certain features for the account, such as in-game purchases or voice chat, and the account will no longer be a Cabined Account. These settings can be changed via the Parental Controls settings of the player’s Epic Account. Parents and guardians can also check out the Parental Consent FAQ page for more details on these accounts and the Parental Controls process.

It’s worth noting that players with Cabined Accounts can still play Fortnite and other Epic-owned games like Rocket League and Fall guys while waiting for Parental Consent but won’t be able to access certain content or features until this is complete. Additionally, players under 18 or who have not provided their age will have some setting reset, like chat being set to “Nobody,” profile details being hidden, parties set to “Invite Only,” and personalized recommendations turned off.