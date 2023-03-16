How do Milestones work in The Sims 4: Growing Together? Milestones, explained

A big complaint about The Sims 4 is the lack of weight behind life progression, where weddings, birthdays, and many of those big “firsts” end up feeling a little lackluster. With the Growing Together expansion pack, The Sims 4 is finally giving its sims’ lives the gravity they deserve. One of the biggest changes is Milestones, a system that lets all learning experiences, firsts, and life-changing moments take center stage in shaping your sim.

What are Milestones in The Sims 4?

Image via Electronic Arts

Across The Sims 4: Growing Together expansion pack, Milestones are a way to track what each of your sims have experienced. For example, married sims should have a Milestone that marks their wedding. But for young sims, they’ll also get Milestones for learning how to hold a spoon. The Milestones start off small but then grow bigger and bigger as your sims’ lives become more complex and rich. Not only will they be tracked in your sims’ trait tab, but they also can prompt wants, fears, and even bonus traits themselves.

How do Infant Milestones work in The Sims 4?

Milestones for Infant sims are a lot simpler than the Milestones of older sims. As far as infants are concerned, Milestones are all about them learning how to use their bodies, and their hands, and experience the little things. Their major milestones include:

Fine Motor– using utensils, complex toys, etc.

Gross Motor– crawling, rolling over, pulling themselves up, etc.

Firsts– first bath, first birthday, etc.

If your Infant sim achieves a decent amount of Milestones before they turn into a toddler, they could get the “Top-Notch” childhood perk, which will help them be a stronger toddler, child, and beyond. However, if you neglect your baby’s needs and Milestones, they could grow up with a “Neglected” status.

What kind of Milestones are there for older sims?

Image via Electronic Arts

Once a sim is a toddler, their Milestones change from motor skills to a The Sims 2 memory-like collection of the big moments in a sim’s life. For example, a sim child can get a Milestone for learning how to ride a bike or losing a tooth. Otherwise, though, their Milestones will likely include more things like making their first best friend, their first big birthday, or becoming an A student.

If you have an adult sim, this system will now track your promotions, birthdays, romantic relationships, and even first house fire, in true The Sims 4 fashion. However, this doesn’t mean that Milestones are just some scrapbook tab now. Sometimes, when your sim does something Milestone-worthy like getting a promotion, they can get the option to get a bonus trait like Ambitious. Bad family dynamics with their cousin and they get in their first fistfight? They could become Mean or Hot-Headed. So, the more Milestones your sim has, the more dynamic their personality can be.