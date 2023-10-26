How Do Promo Trials Work in Apex Legends Ranked?

Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite introduced a new element to Ranked Mode. It’s a task for players that will make the Ranked experience better and more of a memorable journey for everyone.

From Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite onwards, the game’s Ranked Mode is going to change ever so slightly. Instead of simply working up or down through ranks as the season progresses and players work through their matches, there’s now a trial system in place. This system gives players Promo Trials to complete before they can move up, and it’s going to act like a skill check.

How Do Promo Trials Work in Apex Legends

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Promo Trials are the skill check of Apex Legends’ Ranked Mode. When players hit the end of a rank and want to progress, they’ll be given a Promo Trial to complete. These usually task players with getting a specific number of wins or kills and assists over a few matches. Players will initially have five matches to complete a Promo Trial in.

If players complete a Promo Trial within the five matches they’re given, they’ll move up to the next rank. If they don’t, they’ll fall back down and will need to work up to the end of that current rank once again. Then, when they hit the top and want to progress as they did before, they’ll have the same goals but will gain one additional match in which to complete the Promo Trial for every time they’ve failed to complete it.

The maximum number of matches that a player will have to complete a Promo Trial in is 10. To reach this number, players need to fail to move up a rank five times. It might seem a little unfair, but the idea behind the system is to make for a better experience for everyone at the highest level.

What Are Promo Trials in Apex Legends

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Promo Trials are challenges players need to complete in Apex Legends once they reach the end of one rank and want to progress to the next. The idea with these is that they act as a skill check to ensure that players are worthy of moving up a rank.

In the past, it’s been possible to play passively and rat or hide to work through quite a few ranks in Ranked Mode. This system requires players to demonstrate that they have some level of skill, avoiding lower-skill players from reaching the top ranks easily and bringing down the experience for everyone else.

Following how easy it was to move up the ranks in Season 17, players want Ranked Mode to be better. While many changes were made in Season 18 to address this, Respawn Entertainment still isn’t done. That’s why we’re seeing this new system in play.