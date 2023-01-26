How does Poison work in Fire Emblem Engage?

Poison is a frustrating status effect in Fire Emblem Engage because it can slowly eat away at your characters during a battle. When you attempt to heal them, the poison effect does not go away and will continue to eat away at a character’s health. There are a few ways to get rid of it and ensure you’re prepared to handle poison during an encounter. Here’s what you need to know about how the poison status effect works in Fire Emblem Engage.

What to do about Poison in Fire Emblem Engage

Your characters receive poison if they are ever hit with a weapon that causes poison, and more often than not, that’s going to be because of a unit that uses knives. All knife-based attacks in Fire Emblem Engage cause a poison effect against a unit. If a unit gets hit by a knife and has a poison status effect on them, no healing will remove that status effect. Instead, it will remain on them until the battle clears, or you use an alternative item to clear the poison.

Any character with the poison effect also takes additional damage from all sources of damage. The poison effect can stack every time an opponent hits a character using knives, and the overall damage of the poison increases following every hit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to cure a poison effect is if a unit with a Restore staff removes the effect or the affected unit uses an antitoxin item. Either one of these choices can work. If you do not have any of these on your characters during a battle, we recommend having the character with the poison effect seek out the main character and use the convoy to grab any antitoxin items you might have tucked away. It might be best for a character in your party that can use Staves to have a Restore staff in their inventory, even if they don’t use it too often.