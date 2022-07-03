How does Villager Trading work in Minecraft? Answered

You may initially not think much of the Villagers you encounter in Minecraft. Typically, they seem to be just hanging around as a means to fill up the world. That being said, interacting with them can open up trading avenues not available anywhere else in Minecraft. This part of the game can grant you access to various items right in your home settlement for the junk you don’t need. Here is how Villager trading works in Minecraft.

How trading with Villagers works in Minecraft

You can trade with any Villager who has a job. You know they have a job when they are wearing any outfit besides the default brown garb. If you are unsure of what profession they have, you can pull up the trade menu to find what type of items they will offer. Here is the full list of Villager jobs and the block that gives them that job:

Armorer – Blast Furnace

Butcher – Smoker

Cartographer – Cartography Table

Cleric – Brewing Stand

Farmer – Composter

Fisherman – Barrel

Fletcher – Fletching Table

Leatherworker – Cauldron

Librarian – Lectern

Masons – Stonecutter

Shepherd – Loom

Toolsmith – Smithing Table

Weaponsmith – Grindstone

If you want to give a Villager a certain job, you will need to destroy its job block and give them a separate one.

Additionally, you can find Wandering Traders traveling the world outside of villages alongside their llamas. You cannot level these guys up, but if you find these traders be sure to interact with them to see what they have to offer.

When you first find a Villager to trade with, they will start out at level one. As you trade with them, they will gain experience and level up, opening up more available items you can trade. Trading with the later level items will give more experience, but the more you trade a certain item, the higher its cost will become in future trades. Eventually, the Villager will run out of stock of each item in a given day and will not restock until they sleep in bed at night.

One of the more useful ways to lower prices a Villager might have is to let them become zombified and then heal them. Any Villager that has been healed will have their trade prices reduced; it will just take you being able to set up a situation where you can heal them without either side dying.