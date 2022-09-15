How does World Tour mode work in Street Fighter 6? Answered

The Street Fighter series is no stranger to single-player content, although it’s primarily only offered simple arcade and training modes. Street Fighter V did include dedicated story battles for each playable character and a cinematic story mode, but Street Fighter 6 is offering something completely different with its World Tour mode. Capcom has provided some proper details about the mode, so we’re going to run down everything you need to know about World Tour in Street Fighter 6.

What is World Tour mode in Street Fighter 6?

Rather than a linear story mode like what Street Fighter V or other fighters like Mortal Kombat 11 offered, World Tour drops you into an open area for you to explore as your own custom character or avatar as they’re officially called.

According to Capcom, you will start out in Metro City (the setting of the Final Fight games) at a security company called Buckler Security. There, you will train as a new recruit under Luke, a new protagonist introduced in the last game.

Afterward, you’ll be able to explore the city streets, get into street fights, and meet the rest of Street Fighter 6’s roster and learn new abilities, both for battle and exploration.

How much customization is there in World Tour?

You’ll have a lot of freedom in how you create your avatar. Its character creator is incredibly varied, much like the one from Saints Row, allowing you to select your avatar’s body, face, hair, height, and much more.

You also have a range of clothing options and accessories to choose from to either recreate your own appearance or come up with your own Street Fighter character.

Can you play as other SF6 characters in World Tour?

Image via Capcom

So far, it looks like you can only play as your avatar in World Tour. However, the rest of the roster will make appearances throughout. Upon encountering the likes of Ryu and Chun-Li, you can train under them and learn their techniques.

You’ll then be able to use these techniques in battle and while exploring the world. Chun-Li’s Spinning Bird Kick, for example, can be used to cross gaps, while attacks like Ryu’s Hadouken can destroy objects.

Is there only one location in World Tour?

Metro City is only your starting area in World Your. From there, you’ll eventually be able to travel to other locations across the globe.