New Street Fighter 6 trailer focuses on classic veterans, custom characters

We knew that Street Fighter 6 was getting its own special program at Tokyo Game Show 2022, and we were expecting a good amount of character reveals from that. What we got was four confirmed fighters and a showcase of the game’s custom characters.

The TGS trailer starts by confirming Ken, one of the main faces of the franchise since the beginning. As it goes on, we get a trio of other veterans introduced in alphabetical order: the electrified green guy Blanka, the stretchy guru Dhalsim, and the sumo wrestler E Honda. The list of playable characters in Street Fighter 6 keeps on growing.

Beyond established veterans and new characters like Kimberly, Street Fighter 6 will also give players the opportunity to create their own custom character. The new trailer shows that off as much as the classic characters — you will have a ton of options for customizing your avatar’s look and fighting style, it seems.

World Tour mode lets them explore Metro City, using staple Street Fighter moves to get around. The trailer shows custom characters crossing gaps with Chun-Li’s helicoptering kicks and breaking boxes with a Hadoken. They can also train alongside Chun-Li and other veterans at the Fighting Grounds. This mode is presumably how your custom character will learn more moves before taking on other custom fighters in World Tour or in Battle Hub. The latter serves as a lobby and social hub for Street Fighter 6, where all the custom fighters can come together to do battle as themselves or the main characters.

Street Fighter 6 releases in 2023, though we don’t have a specific launch day just yet. It’ll be coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S — the series’ first time debuting on Xbox in over a decade. The game will also get a closed beta test ahead of next year’s release, so if you want a taste of the action before the full launch, you should sign up for that.