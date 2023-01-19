How Donations work in Fire Emblem Engage

As you progress through Fire Emblem Engage, you will find multiple countries working alongside your group, and they will want to assist you. If you’re going to get in their good graces, you need to support these countries, and the best way to do that is to provide Donations, which costs a good amount of Gold. Here’s what you need to know about how Donations work and why you should do them in Fire Emblem Engage.

Where to make Donations in Fire Emblem Engage

You’ll be able to begin making Donations when you unlock Somniel at the end of Chapter 3. While visiting this location, make your way to the north part of the fortress, inside the Café Terrace. This is the more social location at Somniel, and in the back, there’s going to be a Bulletin Board. This is also where you can turn in your Achievements and receive Bond Fragments while playing the game. Again, donations will be the first option on the list.

When you click on the Donations option, you can select what countries you want to provide a sizeable Donation. The type of Donation will be Gold, so if you don’t have any Gold, you won’t be able to make a Donation to any country you’ve met. It’s important to set money aside to provide Donations to domains, but it’s also crucial to keep a sizeable amount on hand to make item purchases at Somniel, so don’t spend all your money to level up an alliance.

The type of rewards you will receive by leveling up an alliance with a country includes adopting more animals, receiving resources, cosmetic rewards, and much more. We recommend revisiting the Bulletin Board to review your alliances following each chapter and see what rewards you need and how much Gold you can devote to this activity.