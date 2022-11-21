Last Respects is a Ghost-type attack that you can use in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a powerful move with a special spin, where it can increase in power throughout a battle. How that increase of power works occurs with a unique requirement you need to meet to make it even stronger in combat. Here’s what you need to know about how Last Respects works in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to use Last Respects in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Last Respects ability is all about how many Pokémon you have in your party and how many of them have fainted. The more Pokémon you have fainted in your party, the stronger this attack becomes, making it an excellent attack for you to use with your Pokémon close to the end of a battle. It might not be ideal if you’re trying to ensure none of your Pokémon faints, but if you have a final Pokémon you like to use at the end of a battle, making sure they have Last Respects is a great idea.

Related: How to get a Pokémon’s hidden ability in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are only two Pokémon that use Last Respects. It is Basculegion, a Pokémon that made its debut in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and Houndstone, the evolved form of Greavard, who is appearing for the first time in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

You can have Basculin learn this attack through breeding, and it is one of their egg moves. If you’re looking to teach this move to a Basculegion, we highly encourage you to go out of your way to breed a Basculin with this move, and you can bring it with you over to Pokémon Home.