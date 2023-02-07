How long does Hogwarts Legacy take to beat?

The RPG Hogwarts Legacy tasks players with exploring the legendary school of witchcraft and wizardry, and players will have their hands full wandering the fabled halls of Hogwarts. Yet, as with every video game, precisely how much length players can expect the title to offer is an important factor to consider when weighing the purchase. Here’s how long players can expect to explore a world of wonder in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy length

Hogwarts Legacy will take players roughly 35 hours to complete the main campaign, with an estimated 60 to 70 hours in order to 100% the title, meaning grabbing all of the achievements. Some users granted early access to the title have claimed to receive the platinum trophy for Hogwarts Legacy at 57 hours — while it has not been confirmed with screenshots, it does fall within the expectations set forth by both Avalanche Software and the leaked art book in the middle of January.

In order to 100% the title, users will need to restart the game and play through as every one of the four available houses — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. Tasks such as finding the Map Chamber must be completed with every house, on new play throughs, for a singular achievement each. With the sizeable number of side quests offered for each house, eager witches and wizards should have their hands full for the forseeable future.

Add to this the puzzles left by the legendary wizard, Merlin, scattered about the maps for players to hem and haw on, and the actual time spent with Hogwarts Legacy is not set in stone. With additional difficulty options for players to select from, and the ever-present possibility of mods in the future that offer a bit more playability, the future of Hogwarts Legacy looks strong, indeed.