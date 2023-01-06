How long does League of Legends maintenance last? Answered

Games like League of Legends require servers and maintenance to maintain constant normal functionality. This is why League of Legends requires continual updates and maintenance to fix any potential issues with the servers and ensure the smoothest gameplay. League of Legends often has scheduled maintenance to patch things over on the developer’s side, and the game becomes unplayable while maintenance is happening. These scheduled maintenance usually occur during periods when the game is the least active. However, League of Legends will sometimes suffer major server issues during the middle of busy playtime hours, forcing the developers to put the game in maintenance to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

How long does maintenance last in League of Legends?

Image via Riot Games

Scheduled maintenance tends to occur during the early mornings or late nights when most players are asleep or not actively playing the game. Generally, these scheduled maintenances will last between one to three hours. Occasionally, maintenance on League of Legends can last as long as seven hours, depending on the severity of the problems plaguing the League of Legends servers.

When the game faces emergency maintenance during active playtime hours, Riot Games will try to fix the issue as quickly as possible. These types of maintenance will take one to two hours to fix as the developers will be all-hands-on-deck to work on the problem to get the game running to neglect any loss of revenue the company could face if the game remains unplayable for too long. Nevertheless, if the problem is too difficult for the developers to solve quickly, emergency maintenance can also potentially last several hours.

When the League of Legends servers goes down for maintenance, it’s best to check the service status page and the Down Detector to check up on the game’s servers. Also, follow Riot Games’ social media accounts to keep track of when servers will go back online and when the game is no longer in maintenance.