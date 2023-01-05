Is League of Legends down? How to check the League of Legends server status

You might have trouble accessing the game if the servers encounter issues in League of Legends. You’ll want to check to see if things are going badly on your side or if there’s a problem with the Riot servers. This guide covers how to tell if League of Legends is down and how to check Riot’s server status to see if the game is working correctly.

Is the League of Legends servers down?

The best way to check the server status of League of Legends is to go directly to the source and check out the Riot Games Service page. There will be multiple pages to pick from, but you want to go with the League of Legends page, where you can see if Riot Games has posted any messages about problems with the platform. We recommend making sure you are checking the correct region, and you can switch this region in the middle of this page, above the “Current messages” tab.

Another good way to check the server status of League of Legends is to check out the down detector website and see if other players are also encountering issues. If you see a significant uptick in the last 24-hours, you can expect the servers to be struggling, and there’s likely a problem on Riot’s end. Unfortunately, there’s little you can likely do because of this issue, and the best plan might be to put the game down and come back to playing it later.

The final thing you want to do is investigate the Riot support Twitter page. We recommend this as the last option because the Riot Support page seldom shares any posts, and they usually don’t share anything quickly. You’re better off checking out the previous options we shared with you, but double-checking this page never hurts.

After checking the server status for League of Legends, if the game is down, we recommend playing something else until the servers are back up. The problem could take longer if the issue is widespread and is happening with multiple Riot Games servers.