How long does Like a Dragon: Ishin! take to beat?

Like a Dragon: Ishin is set in 1860s Japan, where players take control of Sakamoto Ryōma. Your main goal is to find the murderer of your mentor, and this entire process will have you going through the streets of Kyo. The game will allow you to complete both main chapters and side activities, but how long does it take to beat Like a Dragon: Ishin? After all, everyone wants to know how much of their precious time they will need to spend before making a purchase.

How long does it take to complete Like a Dragon: Ishin?

Like a Dragon: Ishin has a total of 14 chapters for you to complete. These chapters take place at different locations, but you will be spending most of your time in Kyo. Each of the 14 chapters is going to take you around 1 to 2 hours to complete, and the time will depend on the type of difficulty you select. If you choose Easy, you’ll be able to move swiftly through the chapters, but if you choose Ishin! difficulty, be prepared to spend more than 2 hours on each chapter. Overall, it is going to take you somewhere between 20 to 25 hours to complete all of them.

Like a Dragon: Ishin also has a total of 72 substories, which start becoming available as you progress through the main story. These substories don’t become available on the map, and you have to find them yourself by exploring your surroundings. While these are optional, they can help you get unique equipment, crafting items, and Virtue. Therefore, it’s best if you don’t skip doing them. Completing all the substories and participating in every side activity can take you around 40 to 60 hours.

If your goal is to complete the entire game, which includes completing the main chapters and substories, finishing minigames, defeating every unique enemy, and acquiring all of the collectibles, then make sure you are prepared to spend 80 to 100 hours in 19th-century Kyo.