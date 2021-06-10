How long is Chicory: A Colorful Tale? – full chapter list
Your journey to becoming the Wielder you were meant to be is lengthy.
The story of adventure game Chicory: A Colorful Tale will take you through different locales and moments of high emotion. Your drawing dog’s journey will be long, with 10 chapters and an epilogue making up a grand total of 65 gameplay and story segments. How long should you expect to be playing through the title?
Chicory: A Colorful Tale will take roughly between 15 to 20 hours to complete; that’s assuming you are mainlining the game. There are other tangents that the game presents, mainly art classes you take, trinkets to collect, areas to decorate, artistic endeavors that let you stretch your drawing muscles to populate the game’s world with artwork, and a post-game. Should you be one to draw at every opportunity you get, the game could take over 30 hours to fully complete. The full list of chapters and sections for Chicory: A Colorful Tale are below.
Chapter 1 – The Dark Forest
- Prologue
- The Brush
- Luncheon
- Supper Woods
- Supper Woods – Corrupted
- Eyes in the Darkness
Chapter 2 – A Wielder’s Duty
- Blackberry
- Caves
- Chicory
- Turnip
- Nibble Path
- Potluck
- Appie Foothills
- Elevenses
- The Wielder Temple
- Nighthare
Chapter 3 – Portraits of Chicory
- Swim Power
- Portraits
- Gulp Swamp
- Underswamp
- Duel
Chapter 4 – Into the Depths
- Jump Power
- Outburst
- Letter from the Queen
- Sister Pep Talk
- Dinners
- Grub Deep
- Entering Feast
- Queen Drosera
- Spooky Feast
- Mirror
Chapter 5 – The Source
- Wall Power
- Feast
- The Tower
- Abandon Me
- Teacher
Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9 – The Wielder Trials
You can complete the next four chapters in any order of your choosing.
- The Wielder Trials
- Brekkie
- Color Lab
- Simmer Springs
- Dessert Mounwdtain
- Mountain Trial Intro
- Climb
- Campfire
- Mountainsong
- Banquet Rainforest
- The Tree
- Spoons Island
- Lagoon
- Self-Portrait
- Brunch
- Burning
- Blackberry
- Handshake
Chapter 10 – The Brush
- The Gathering
- You’re Not Real
- Awakening
- Walk of Shame
- New Creation
- The Calm Before
- Final Boss
- Credits/The End
Epilogue
- Postgame Start
- Postgame
- Artshow