How long is Chicory: A Colorful Tale? – full chapter list

The story of adventure game Chicory: A Colorful Tale will take you through different locales and moments of high emotion. Your drawing dog’s journey will be long, with 10 chapters and an epilogue making up a grand total of 65 gameplay and story segments. How long should you expect to be playing through the title?

Chicory: A Colorful Tale will take roughly between 15 to 20 hours to complete; that’s assuming you are mainlining the game. There are other tangents that the game presents, mainly art classes you take, trinkets to collect, areas to decorate, artistic endeavors that let you stretch your drawing muscles to populate the game’s world with artwork, and a post-game. Should you be one to draw at every opportunity you get, the game could take over 30 hours to fully complete. The full list of chapters and sections for Chicory: A Colorful Tale are below.

Chapter 1 – The Dark Forest

Prologue The Brush Luncheon Supper Woods Supper Woods – Corrupted Eyes in the Darkness

Chapter 2 – A Wielder’s Duty

Blackberry Caves Chicory Turnip Nibble Path Potluck Appie Foothills Elevenses The Wielder Temple Nighthare

Chapter 3 – Portraits of Chicory

Swim Power Portraits Gulp Swamp Underswamp Duel

Chapter 4 – Into the Depths

Jump Power Outburst Letter from the Queen Sister Pep Talk Dinners Grub Deep Entering Feast Queen Drosera Spooky Feast Mirror

Chapter 5 – The Source

Wall Power Feast The Tower Abandon Me Teacher

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9 – The Wielder Trials

You can complete the next four chapters in any order of your choosing.

The Wielder Trials Brekkie Color Lab Simmer Springs Dessert Mounwdtain Mountain Trial Intro Climb Campfire Mountainsong Banquet Rainforest The Tree Spoons Island Lagoon Self-Portrait Brunch Burning Blackberry Handshake

Chapter 10 – The Brush

The Gathering You’re Not Real Awakening Walk of Shame New Creation The Calm Before Final Boss Credits/The End

Epilogue