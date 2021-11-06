How long is the Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign?

The Call of Duty campaign is always a major attraction each year for a lot of gamers out there. Vanguard is no different, and players are wondering if the game is worth picking up if their primary interest is in the singleplayer aspect.

This year, the Call of Duty campaign is notably short, clocking in at around six to seven hours. This will vary depending on player skill levels and the difficulty they play at. Truthfully, Call of Duty has not been known for very long campaigns, but this one really does feel surprisingly short.

The game does include various multiplayer modes and Zombies for players who are into that, but people who are only interested in the campaign might find it a little light. Interestingly, there is much extra in relation to the campaign either. Outside of hunting achievements, there is little reason to replay it, with none of the more complex content that appears in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The campaign follows four playable characters that players will try to guide through some of the most traumatic moments of World War II. The game features a total of nine different missions that players will make their way through, and when it’s all over they will be able to replay individual missions if they wish.