How long will MultiVersus be in beta? Answered

Now out of its Early Access period, players everywhere are getting to experience the open beta for MultiVersus and pitting their favorite pop culture characters against one another. To call the game a success is to do the word an injustice, as its player count has been steadily climbing the Steam charts and gaining thousands of new active players every day.

All the more impressive, then, is that MultiVersus is still in open beta, with the possibility for much to change in the coming months as the developers fine-tune the matchmaking, netplay, and character balance. When will the beta period end? That’s another question entirely.

The MultiVersus open beta end date

There is no projected endpoint for the current MultiVersus open beta. Following its official opening on July 26, it will stay in a beta state until the developers decide they’re ready for the 1.0, full release version. The game is free to play with real money purchases, including a Premium Founder’s Pack costing $99.99/£79.99.

You can unlock characters by spending Gleamium or Gold, the premium and earned-in-game currencies, respectively. You start the game with access to four characters — Harley Quinn (DC), Shaggy (Scooby-Doo), Jake the Dog (Adventure Time), and Taz (Looney Tunes) — and whether you fork over some real money or earn gold through play, you can unlock:

Batman (DC)

Superman (DC)

Wonder Woman (DC)

Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Toons)

Jake the Human (Adventure Time)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Steven Universe (Steven Universe)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant)

A MultiVersus original character named Reindog

While the open beta has no current listed end date, there is a plan for the roster after launch: MultiVersus has at least 19 characters planned once the game fully releases. If pre-beta leaks are to be believed, you can look forward to playing as Samurai Jack, The Powerpuff Girls (as a single fighter), and, for some insane reason, fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso. The Reddit thread on the datamined and leaked characters also mentions The Animaniacs (also built to play as a single fighter), Godzilla, and Johnny Bravo, to name just some. Lebron James and Rick and Morty (as individual fighters), also named in the thread, will be available in the game’s first season of content.