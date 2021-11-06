How many campaign missions are in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

The Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign takes you throughout World War II, giving you the chance to see where each member of Task Force One came from before joining the team. While there are no choices or unique endings like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War had, the cinematics and emotions of the Vanguard story are incredibly high. How many missions are there in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

You’ll be able to play through nine missions in total. Here’s a breakdown of all the missions in the order you can play them. You’ll be able to revisit and play them again after completing them once.

Phoenix

Operation Tonga

Stalingrad

The Battle of Midwar

Numa Numa Trail

Lady Nightingale

The Rats of Tobruk

The Battle of El Alamein

The Fourth Reich

Throughout the campaign, you’ll be bouncing around from the perspectives of the primary members of Task Force One, including Novak, the sixth member of the team who was brutally murdered at the very beginning of the game. The story focuses on Richard Webb, Arthur Kingsley, Polina Petrova, Lucas Riggs, and Wade Jackson as they work together to fight against the Nazi faction and the primary antagonist, Hermann Freisinger.

While shorter than traditional Call of Duty campaigns, you’ll be able to run through the story missions again on a harder difficulty.