How many vehicles have been in Fortnite?

In the entire history of Fortnite, there have been a total of 18 vehicles. To be clear, that’s vehicles defined as items that the player can drive or operate. For example, an RV that the player cannot drive does not count as a vehicle, but a Loot Shark that the player can water ski behind counts as a vehicle.

The full, all-time list of vehicles in Fortnite is as follows:

All-Terrain Kart

B.R.U.T.E.

Choppa

Driftboard

Islander Prevalent

Loot Shark

Motorboat

Mounted Turret

OG Bear

Pirate Cannon

Quadcrasher

Salvaged B.R.U.T.E.

Saucer

Shopping Cart

The Baller

Titano Mudflap

Victory Motors Whiplash

X-4 Stormwing

Of these 18 vehicles, seven are regular-ish land-based, wheeled motor vehicles, four move on land without wheels, three are flying vehicles, two are water-based (one a boat, the other a fish). The remaining don’t travel at all but are operated in much the same way as vehicles.

There’s never been a season with all 18 vehicles available. You usually get regular cars, trucks, motorboats, plus one or two special vehicles per season. Chapter 3 Season 1 has seven vehicles: the Islander Prevalent, the Loot Shark, the Motorboat, the OG Bear, the Quadcrasher, the Titano Mudflap, and the Victory Motors Whiplash.