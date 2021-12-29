Where to find a Crackshot Quadcrasher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021

The locations of Crackshot Quadcrashers are typically at gas stations and auto repair shops (for example, the one east of The Daily Bugle). You can usually find at least one at these locations, often two, which is handy if you’re playing Duos and don’t want to leave your buddy behind. There are also two at Crackshot’s Cabin (also known as the Nutcracker House), which is on the south bank of a small lake opposite the Logjam Lumberyard.

All Crackshot Quadcrasher locations are marked on the map below. You might think that the fact that it has a snow plough on the front would mean you’d only find it in snowy environments, but that isn’t the case. Crackshot Quadcrashers are actually spread pretty evenly across the map.

To travel 1,000 meters on a Crackshot Quadcrasher, you just have to get on it and start moving. Using the boost will make you move a lot faster, and therefore you’ll reach the target distance quicker. Remember that the Crackshot Quadcrasher is a loud vehicle, especially when boosting, so it’s likely to give your position away to other players. Fortunately, if you’re moving fast, you’re going to be a difficult target to hit.