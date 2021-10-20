How much money does mang0 make streaming? – Twitch leaks 2021

In early October, an unidentified hacker successfully breached streaming service Twitch and within hours released over 128GB worth of classified documents. Amongst those documents, one detailed the top 100 earners on the platform, including major names like TimTheTatman, NICKMERCS, and MOONMOON. In addition, it also featured more competitive gaming personalities, such as two-time EVO champion mang0.

From this disclosed information, it has been confirmed that mang0 netted an estimated $916,857 from August 2019 to early October 2021; this equates to about $35,263 per month during this time period. The earnings figure allegedly places the Super Smash Bros. champion as the 93rd highest earning Twitch creator. Keep in mind, this data is exclusively measured by subscriptions, donations, and sponsorships only done through Twitch. The streamer’s full income is still not entirely known, with him also having a YouTube channel with over 139,000 subscribers.

“It’s pretty cool being in the top 100 being a [explicit] Melee player,” mang0 joked on a livestream briefly after the leak became public. He continued explaining that he earns most of his money from Twitch donations and that he doesn’t “see anything wrong” with fans knowing his earnings from the service.

As one would guess, mang0 primarily streams matches of Super Smash Bros. Melee while lending players his tips and tricks on how to improve in the fighting title. Recently, the content creator has also grown fond of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, recording his journey on Twitch and YouTube of mastering fighter Spongebob within the game.

Related: How much money does Amouranth make streaming? – Twitch leaks 2021