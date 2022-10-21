How multiplayer works in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights give you the chance to jump into the shoes of Night Wing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood to take the fight to the streets of Gotham City and fight back against crime. You won’t have to go it alone. You can bring multiple friends to aid you in your battle against these difficult opponents, completing the game with a friend after you unlock it following a certain amount of progress. Here’s what you need to know about how multiple works in Gotham Knights.

Everything about multiplayer in Gotham Knights

Before you worry about multiplayer, you do need to make it through the first part of the game. But it’s not too far. The multiplayer facets of Gotham Knights become available after you complete the first mission and you complete the interrogation training module at the training dummy. All players who wish to jump into a multiplayer section need to reach this point, and then they can join the game together.

There are two ways you can go about it. First, you can enter a randomized multiplayer session by going into the main menu for Gotham Knights, going down to the multiplayer tab, selecting it, and entering a quick match for the story or the Heroic Assault session with another player. You might want to do this if you’re exploring the game and want to jump into it with another player.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re looking for a private experience with another player, open up the Social Wheel, and click on the privacy settings for a multiplayer game. You can set it to public, friends of friends, or friends only, or have it so only invited players can join you. Upon confirming these settings in the Social Wheel, depending on what they’re set to, your friends can now freely join your session. Alternatively, if you send them an invite through your chosen platform’s network, they should be able to join you at any time.

It’s important to note that Gotham Knights will not have crossplay, so anyone who wants to join you must be on the same platform you’re playing.