How Muspelheim Final Challenges work in God of War Ragnarok

There are a handful of Muspelheim challenges for you to complete in God of War Ragnarok. These trials provide exclusive rewards that you can take back to the forge to upgrade your equipment, enhancing your gear. After completing the first six challenges, you must complete a round of final trials, but how you get these to work is vastly different. Here’s what you need to know about how the Muspelheim Final Challenges work in God of War Ragnarok.

How the final trials work in Muspelheim in God of War Ragnarok

You’ll reach the last challenges after completing the six provided to you by the three original swords. This opens up the Nornir Chest at the center of The Crucible. After you open the Nornir Chest, a middle sword appears, and your companion describes how you have to use different combinations of the original swords to get the final trials.

This means you have to go to each of the three swords, start with them, and then go to one of the two others. This will activate a specific challenge at the center, and the middle sword resets after you complete it. You then have to create a different combination to receive a unique final trial.

For example, when you go to the first sword to complete a challenge and then you go to the second sword and complete any of those challenges, a specific trial unlocks at the center. The middle sword will not have the Endurance Challenge available for you, and you must defeat 99 enemies to make it through the trial.

Every final challenge has a specific combination. You can repeat combinations, but you will receive the challenge you’ve already done, and it will not count towards your total. These are all the final challenge combinations for The Crucible.

Boss Rush (third and second sword): Defeat five elite enemies, with one spawning at a time.

Endurance Challange (first and second sword): Defeat 99 enemies. Many are minions, but a handful of elite foes will spawn.

Onslaught (second and third sword): Survive until the timer runs out against an endless wave of enemies

Phantom (third and first sword): Fight off against a Flame Phantom

Ring of Fire (second and first sword): Defeat 15 enemies while keeping inside the circle of fire.

Shield Breaker (first and third sword): Defeat the minion enemies before taking on the larger, more dangerous foe. This will happen multiple times.

You can hit and hold the Trianagle button to reset the combination at the center if you mistakenly get a final trial you have already completed.