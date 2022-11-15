The Muspelheim realm in God of War Ragnarok contains several challenges you can complete as you progress through the story. These challenges will test your combat skills in multiple ways, from overcoming multiple enemies to defeating them in specific ways or meeting certain requirements while also trying to survive. Working through these challenges is an excellent way to yield many rewards. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete all Muspelheim challenges in God of War Ragnarok.

All Muspelheim Challenges in God of War Ragnarok

Before you can consider working on these challenges, you will need to locate the two Muspelheim Seeds that unlock this area. Both of them will appear in Svartalfheim. One of them you can find inside the legendary chest at Movitnir’s Rig, and the other will be to the east of this location, at Dragon Beach. The one at Dragon Beach will require further story progression, and you can return here when you’ve obtained the Draupnir Spear.

The challenges are broken up into two sections. When you initially arrive at the Crucible, there are three swords that you can interact with and begin specific challenges. These are the challenges that you have the option to complete.

Feed the Rift – Defeat enemies, and they will drop orbs. Grab those orbs and throw those into realm tears to earn points before time runs out

Flawless – Avoid taking any damage throughout the round

King of the Hill – Prevent enemies from sitting in the rings. A bar will represent how long you have until time runs out. There are multiple rounds

Population Control – Kill the elite while keeping the smaller enemies under control during the match

Ring Out Challenge – Opponents rapidly regenerate from any damage, forcing you to toss them out of the arena into the lava

Weapon Mastery – Defeat all enemies within the time limit

Upon completing these challenges, the Nornir Chest at the center of the arena unlocks, and you can now start the Final Trials. A large sword, similar to the one you used to activate the other challenges, is now at the center. These contain nine challenges you must complete, and these Final Trials work differently. You need to complete the challenges from the previous swords in specific combinations to unlock the Final Trial from the sword at the center, which will then count as one. There are also new challenges at each of the starting swords. These are the new challenges.

Health Steal – You will take constant damage, but you recover health by dealing damage to enemies

Kill Fuse – Defeat enemies without letting the timer run out, and you can increase the timer by killing enemies.

Rampage – Defeat at least 20 enemies before the timer runs out

Now, the six Final trials you need to complete will be at the center sword, and they require you to complete combinations from the previous three swords in the surrounding area. For example, the third sword contains the Population Control, King of the Hill, and Rampage challenges, whereas the second sword, the one in the middle, has the Ring Out Challenge, Feed the Rift, and Health Steal. If you were to do any of the third sword challenges and then one of the second sword challenges, the Final Trial would be the Boss Rush Challenge, but if you did the second sword and then the third sword, it would be the Onslaught Challenge.

These are all of the Final Trial and their combinations you need to complete for the Crucible.

Boss Rush (third and second sword): Defeat five elite enemies, with one spawning at a time.

Endurance Challange (first and second sword): Defeat 99 enemies. Many are minions, but a handful of elite foes will spawn.

Onslaught (second and third sword): Survive until the timer runs out against an endless wave of enemies

Phantom (third and first sword): Fight off against a Flame Phantom

Ring of Fire (second and first sword): Defeat 15 enemies while keeping inside the circle of fire.

Shield Breaker (first and third sword): Defeat the minion enemies before taking on the larger, more dangerous foe. This will happen multiple times.

It is possible to repeat the Final Challenges, but they will not count toward your total. If you created an incorrect combination, go to the center sword and reset your combination by holding the Triangle button.