How Nebula V ammo works in Call of Duty: Warzone

Since becoming intertwined with Vanguard, Call of Duty: Warzone has featured several ammo types such as Incendiary and the almighty Hollow Point rounds. Now, with the inclusion of Season Two, the game features another kind of ammo, known as Nebula V, that emits a very familiar gas. As much of an oddity, players won’t be able to equip it to loadouts. Here’s where to find this powerful new attachment and how to see succees with it.

Unlike all other ammo types, Nebula V comes to the battle royale as a Field Upgrade; thus, you can only use it once it is picked up from a loot crate. Once activated, you have an additional magazine surrounding a knocked-down enemy with the same poisonous gas emitted by collapsing circles. This won’t just damage the enemy that has been downed, but also any other player within the gas. However, it should also be noted that this upgrade doesn’t supply any extra damage when shooting.

Those using Nebula V will need to be mindful of when to activate it. To counter its effects, another new Field Upgrade, the Portable Decontamination System (or “PDS”), can be placed down to block any gas from coming into the vicinity. So, if you do knock down an enemy while Nebula V is equipped, any Portable Decontamination System close to the fallen player and their teammates will prevent them from taking additional damage.