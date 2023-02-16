How old is Kiriko in Overwatch 2? Answered

Kiriko has built up quite the fanbase since her introduction into the Overwatch 2 roster. She currently is one of the most popular support heroes, and no one can deny that amazing character design. When you add in the adorable fox spirit you get a package deal of cuteness. In a roster of characters that all seem to have much more experience than Kiriko, it is not a stretch to wonder just how old the character is in Overwatch 2. According to Blizzard, Kiriko is in her early 20s.

Kiriko Kimori was born in Kanezaka and raised by her mother and grandmother. Her origin story reveals that she never wanted to strictly follow the path that each of her family members pushed her into, and instead desired to forge her own path using both the old and new ways to protect her home.

Her youthful energy is very apparent in the game, as she often jokes with her other teammates and sasses right back with clever wit if she finds herself the butt of their jokes. It is obvious that she is one of the youngest in the human roster, sharing a similar age to Brigitte.

Related: How to get the Ascendant Zenyatta skin in Overwatch 2

She has a strong moral compass and the will to keep pushing forward even when the chips are down, as seen in her origin trailer. Kiriko is willing to learn and not stay stuck in the past, a trait often displayed in youth. Her charm makes her fit in perfectly in a roster of veteran characters who exhibit a lot more restraint.

Overwatch 2’s diverse lineup gives everyone a chance to relate to a character. Not only are there heroes from all walks of life or locations on the globe, but they all have unique talents and traits that make them stand out from each other. Kiriko and her Kitsune spirit are likely to remain a popular choice for players who enjoy that youthful energy and supporting the team.