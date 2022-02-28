How ranking works in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)’s Hyper Roll mode

Ever since its release, Teamfight Tactics (TFT) has seen great success with fans. So much so that Riot Games has created bonus modes like Double-Up and Hyper Roll to give the players more options. One interesting and unique thing about Hyper Roll, though, is that it doesn’t have a designated ranked mode. Instead, it has color rankings, something that can get kind of confusing when you’re used to the original Bronze/Silver/Gold method. So, here’s a quick run-down on Hyper Roll’s ranking system.

Tiers

There are only five tiers in Hyper Roll, much fewer than the nine ranks in Ranked TFT or League of Legends. The tiers are as follows:

Gray tier: 0 points

Green tier: 1,400 points

Blue tier: 2,600 points

Purple tier: 3,400 points

Hyper tier: 4,200 points

Unlike Ranked TFT or LoL, once you reach the top tier, the game doesn’t quite rank you against other players. You’re just all Hyper tier.

Points

Luckily, the way you rank up is very similar to the TFT method. You play the game and if you rank in the top four, you gain points towards your rank (however, in some rare cases only the top three get points). The higher you are in that top three/four, the more points you gain. The same thing goes for losing; eighth place or an early surrender will lose you more points than fifth place ever will. Also, the higher rank you are going into a game, the fewer points you get for each win. So, a Gray tier player will get a lot more for getting second place than a Purple tier.

Much like ARAM, Hyper Roll does tend to rely a bit more on rerolling RNG, so that’s why they go for the soft-ranking system instead of the serious ranking split of normal-paced TFT.

No separation

When it comes to normal TFT games (and OG League of Legends games in general) there is a distinct separation between normal and ranked games. However, with Hyper Roll, there is only one game mode. So, they use a soft-ranking system. It satisfies the people who like ranking systems without affecting the people who don’t care too much.

Just like Hyper Roll, Double Up uses the same system. So, considering there are only four teams in a game, be careful matching up with randoms. They could seriously tank your rank (if that’s something you care about).

All colors

TFT’s Hyper Roll and Double Up soft-ranking systems choose to rely on a color system rather than the metallic system of their ranked-specific games. Instead of Iron, there’s Green. Instead of Platinum, there’s Purple. While it seems arbitrary, it puts enough distance between the two systems to make the color rankings seem a little less serious and intense. Basically, Riot relies on the fact that people associate Gold/Platinum/Diamond with ranking to make the Hyper Roll and Double-Up ranks seem more low-key.