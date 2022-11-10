How tall are Kratos and Thor in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

Kratos from the God of War series is, without doubt, a big guy. He’s literally a former god of war, and you don’t get that job if you’re not larger than the average human being. And it’s not just about muscle (although it is a lot about muscle.) You’ve got to be tall too, otherwise you don’t cut an imposing figure, or stand out from a crowd. This is why the first time you see Kratos and Thor next to each other in God of War Ragnarok, it can come as a bit of a shock to see Kratos absolutely dwarfed by the Norse god of thunder (and of fertility and trees, among other things.) It’s a perfectly natural reaction to think, “Wait… how tall is this guy?! Or is Kratos not as tall as I thought he was?” Well, the truth is maybe a mix of both. Thor is indeed very tall, but also, Kratos might not be as massive as you thought he was.

How tall is Kratos in God of War Ragnarok?

Kratos is six feet and four inches tall (6’ 4”) in God of War Ragnarok, which translates to 193cm. That’s certainly taller than the average person, but if you were expecting him to be taller than that, you have good reason. In God of War III, his height was officially 8 feet (8’ or 244cm,) which is extremely tall (although there have been taller humans in the real world,) but he got shrunk when his character model was redesigned for the Norse era of the series. For reference, 6’ 4” is not quite basketball player tall, but it’s certainly soccer goalkeeper tall.

How tall is Thor in God of War Ragnarok?

Thor doesn’t have an official height in God of War Ragnarok, but at Comic Con Revolution back in June 2022, the actor that plays him, Ryan Hurst, referred to the character as “seven foot something tall.” We assume by this that he means that Thor is over seven feet (7’) tall and, given that he’s a full head taller than Kratos, this sounds about right. It seems a fair estimate that his head is a full foot high, which would make him a full foot taller than Kratos, bringing Thor’s total height to seven feet and four inches (7’ 4” or 224cm.) That’s the same height as legendary wrestler, Andre the Giant.