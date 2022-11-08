How to beat Thor in God of War Ragnarok

Thor almost needs no introduction. The God of Thunder and son of Odin is one of the most fearsome gods of Asgard. He is a rival to Kratos in God of War Ragnarök. As the God of War epilogue teases, Thor shows up at Kratos and Atreus’s home, and soon you’ll be face to face with Thor and Mjolnir. This guide will help you beat Thor in God of War Ragnarök

How to defeat Thor in God of War Ragnarok

Thor Odinson is a much bigger and more fearsome God than anybody else Kratos has faced before. He arrives to seek a blood debt with Kratos for the deaths of his sons, and fighting him is a challenging task. Thor has a multitude of attacks, most involving his trusted weapon Mjolnir.

This fight is a tough one, as it’s during the prologue and once again you’re without Atreus to lend a hand. You will fight Thor in multiple phases. Each phase Thor gains new attacks.

Phase One

During this phase, you will be fighting Thor without any of your weapons. During this first phase of the fight, he has two unblockable attacks. One is a ground pound with a massive area of effect damage radius; the other is a charging grab. To avoid the ground slam, keep your distance after landing a string of hits. After three hits, dodge backwards, as he slams the ground to push you away from him.

The grab is easier to dodge at a distance. If he manages to get a hold of you, he will throw you against a nearby wall. If you can’t escape the grab, roll away from the wall to avoid his three-strike combo attack. After you whittle his health down, a quick time event will occur, and the second phase will begin.

Phase Two

For the second phase of this fight, Thor gains the use of Mjolnir and a pair of new attacks to go with it. These attacks are ranged in nature and are also unblockable. When you hear him snap his fingers, prepare to dodge to the left or right to avoid the hammer. Make sure you don’t charge him, as the hammer can hit you in the back if you aren’t careful.

Take advantage of the pillars in the arena to use against Thor for significant damage. Run to them and tap Circle to grab a pillar and attack Thor with it. Avoid his hammer attacks, and the fight will quickly transition to the final phase.

Phase Three

For this final phase, Thor will use all his unblockable attacks, including one last addition to his repertoire. Thor will gain an attack where he slams the ground repeatedly. During these slams, red circles will appear around the arena. Avoid them, as they will be struck with lightning bolts that can make short work of your health bar. He will now use Mjolnir to hit you with his melee combos, but these attacks are easy to parry or block.

Make sure to Frost your axe while he slams the ground, as Thor is susceptible to being frozen, granting you a chance to land a critical strike. Take advantage of his predictable melee attacks, and avoid his hammer to end your first fight with the God of Thunder.