How the Hisui Cup works in Pokemon Go

The Hisui Cup in Pokémon Go will be an exclusive Pokémon Go League event. These are limited-time competitions that limit the pool of available Pokémon everyone can use, making for interesting match-ups. The Hisui Cup will feature many of the Hisuian Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This guide covers how the Hisui Cup works in Pokémon Go.

All Hisui Cup rules in Pokémon Go

The Hisui Cup will take place during the Hisuian Discoveries event, from July 27 to August 2. You will have the chance to bring any Pokémon with the Pokédex number 387 to 493 into these battles, along with any Hisui Pokémon you discover, such as Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuain Sneasel, and Hisuian Voltorb. None of these Pokémon can exceed 1,500 CP. If they exceed this strength, they will be unable to participate in these fights.

You have multiple Pokémon to pick from during these competitions. All of the Pokémon featured in the Pokédex from 387 to 493 are the ones from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, generation four, which lines up because Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released three months after the remastered Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl came to the Nintendo Switch. It’s a fun reminder of these two games connecting and gives players the chance to use their favorite Pokémon that debut during those games.

Only a handful of Hisui Pokémon will be available in Pokémon Go when the Hisui Cup releases. You can catch Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Sneasel, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Voltorb by hatching 7km eggs, and you have the opportunity to find Hisuain Qwilfish and Hisuian Voltorb in the wild. Unfortunately, the Hisuain forms of Growlithe and Sneasel are only available in the 7km eggs, making them much more challenging to capture.