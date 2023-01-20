How many chapters are in Fire Emblem Engage? All story and paralogue chapters
How long will your story last?
Fire Emblem Engage is here to make all old-school Fire Emblem fans feel nostalgic. From one of the first protagonists in the game’s history to the most recent heroes from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, this will be a story to remember. However, as you prepare to enter this world and engage with your favorite protagonists, you might wonder how long this experience is going to be. Well, here is how many chapters are in Fire Emblem Engage and a list of all story chapters and paralogues.
How many chapters in Fire Emblem Engage
There are exactly 26 chapters for the main storyline in Fire Emblem Engage. There are also 15 additional paralogues you can play while doing the main quest.
Main Story Chapters List for Fire Emblem Engage
- Prologue: The Emblems
- Chapter 1: Awake at Last
- Chapter 2: Queen Lamera
- Chapter 3: Hostilities
- Chapter 4: A Land in Bloom
- Chapter 5: Retaking the Castle
- Chapter 6: The Stolen Ring
- Chapter 7: Dark Emblem
- Chapter 8: The Kingdom of Might
- Chapter 9: A Clash of Forces
- Chapter 10: The Fell Dragon Sombron
- Chapter 11: Retreat
- Chapter 12: The Sentinels
- Chapter 13: Heroes of the Oasis
- Chapter 14: The Battle for Solm
- Chapter 15: Dancer in the Ruins
- Chapter 16: Seashore Travels
- Chapter 17: Serenity in Ruin
- Chapter 18: The Cold Voyage
- Chapter 19: The Dead Town
- Chapter 20: The Kingless Castle
- Chapter 21: The Return
- Chapter 22: The Fell & the Divine
- Chapter 23: The Four Hounds
- Chapter 24: Recollections
- Chapter 25: The Final Guardian
- Chapter 26: The Last Engage
Paralogue List for Fire Emblem Engage
- Paralogue 1: Budding Talent
- Paralogue 2: Mysterious Merchant
- Paralogue 3: The Exalt
- Paralogue 4: The Lady of the Plains
- Paralogue 5: The Radiant Hero
- Paralogue 6: The Instructor
- Paralogue 7: The Crux of Fate
- Paralogue 8: The Azure Twin
- Paralogue 9: The Holy Knight
- Paralogue 10: The Sage Lord
- Paralogue 11: The Dawn Maiden
- Paralogue 12: The Young Lion
- Paralogue 13: The Caring Princess
- Paralogue 14: The Hero-King
- Paralogue 15: The Connector