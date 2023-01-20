How many chapters are in Fire Emblem Engage? All story and paralogue chapters

Fire Emblem Engage is here to make all old-school Fire Emblem fans feel nostalgic. From one of the first protagonists in the game’s history to the most recent heroes from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, this will be a story to remember. However, as you prepare to enter this world and engage with your favorite protagonists, you might wonder how long this experience is going to be. Well, here is how many chapters are in Fire Emblem Engage and a list of all story chapters and paralogues.

How many chapters in Fire Emblem Engage

There are exactly 26 chapters for the main storyline in Fire Emblem Engage. There are also 15 additional paralogues you can play while doing the main quest.

Main Story Chapters List for Fire Emblem Engage

Prologue: The Emblems

Chapter 1: Awake at Last

Chapter 2: Queen Lamera

Chapter 3: Hostilities

Chapter 4: A Land in Bloom

Chapter 5: Retaking the Castle

Chapter 6: The Stolen Ring

Chapter 7: Dark Emblem

Chapter 8: The Kingdom of Might

Chapter 9: A Clash of Forces

Chapter 10: The Fell Dragon Sombron

Chapter 11: Retreat

Chapter 12: The Sentinels

Chapter 13: Heroes of the Oasis

Chapter 14: The Battle for Solm

Chapter 15: Dancer in the Ruins

Chapter 16: Seashore Travels

Chapter 17: Serenity in Ruin

Chapter 18: The Cold Voyage

Chapter 19: The Dead Town

Chapter 20: The Kingless Castle

Chapter 21: The Return

Chapter 22: The Fell & the Divine

Chapter 23: The Four Hounds

Chapter 24: Recollections

Chapter 25: The Final Guardian

Chapter 26: The Last Engage

