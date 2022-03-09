How to access the Divine Tower of East Atlus – Where to activate Morgott’s Great Rune

By defeating shardbearers in Elden Ring, you’ll obtain Great Runes — special Runes that bestow a variety of bonuses when equipped to your character. However, you have to activate each Great Rune at a specific Divine Tower first. Upon beating Morgott, the Omen King, you’ll earn Morgott’s Great Rune, which can only be activated after climbing the Divine Tower of East Atlus.

You can get to this tower by taking the east exit out of Leyndell, Royal Capital. Travel through the Capital Outskirts until you get to a tower, which holds a lift leading to the Forbidden Lands. Instead of taking the lift down, take the bridge southeast to the Divine Tower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you cross the bridge, the sky will turn dark, and you’ll soon end up in a pitch-black arena fighting against a duo of bosses: The Fell Twins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thankfully, these bosses are slow, and fairly easy to handle. This is one of the more relaxed two-on-one boss fights you’ll run into. In our experience, the one with the axe charged us first, and we were able to defeat them before the second twin even started to attack. Heavy attacks can stun the axe-wielder quite easily, opening them up for a critical hit. The boss’ axe strikes can easily be rolled through without taking any damage.

The sword-wielding twin’s melee attacks can be dodged in a similar manner, but this one also has some magic attacks. It will periodically spit magic towards you, which you can avoid by rolling to the side. After defeating them, you’ll be on the other side of the bridge, with the Divine Tower of East Atlus in front of you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the double doors leading into the tower and head up the elevator. Take another set of stairs up and you’ll arrive at the top of the tower. Interact with the two fingers on the roof to activate Morgott’s Great Rune. You can now equip the Great Rune at any Site of Grace. Morgott’s Great Rune increases your HP by a large amount when active.