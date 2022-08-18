Tower of Fantasy has plenty of things to see in the open world while you are out exploring. One of the things you might have come across is a metal plate that appears to be sitting out in the middle of nowhere. These are called Omnium Induction Plates and can be opened to gain rewards. Here is how to activate Omnium Induction Plates in Tower of Fantasy.

Related: How to unlock the Omnium Handcannon in Tower of Fantasy

How to open Omnium Induction Plates in Tower of Fantasy

When you find an Omnium Induction Plate in Tower of Fantasy, you will notice two pads on the ground. One of these will give you your reward when it is active, the other will be your target for activation.

When you look up the Omnium Induction Plate in your Survival Guide, it isn’t very helpful. All it says is to activate it to see what happens. Before you can activate it, though, you will need the Omnium Handcannon Relic.

When you have the Omnium Handcannon Relic, equip it and aim right at the center of the plate. Shoot it and a column will rise, showing that the Omnium Induction Plate is now active. Return to the plate and you can grab a Gold Nucleus. Really simple to do and gives a nice little reward for just having the right item unlocked.

Related: Where to get Crispy Chicken Burger Recipe in Tower of Fantasy

Omnium Induction Plates are not the most common structure you will come across in Tower of Fantasy, but they are pretty well spread out across the land. As long as you have the handcannon unlocked, you should always take the time to activate these when you see them. This will help stock up your Gold Nucleus supply and work towards allowing you to unlock better weapons for your character.