How to activate the Saint Paul Electrical Station in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

In Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the Saint Paul Electrical Station is on the northeast bank of Saint Paul Island. To activate the Saint Paul Electrical Station, you have to do a lot of climbing and puzzle solving, but when you activate it, you’ll be able to assign it to either the Peacekeepers or the Survivors. This will give control of the Saint Paul Island Zone to whichever faction you choose.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starting outside the Saint Paul Electrical Station wall on the west side, climb up onto a bus and jump from its roof, over the wall. Go east, then around the building until you see a large chimney with ladders on it. Climb to the top of the first ladder, then shimmy to the left and jump up the series of yellow ledges. Now jump to the rooftop on the left and head through one of the broken windows.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Drop down into the water and grab the cable from generator 1AB. Take the cable out of the water to the north, and attach it to socket A, then open door A. Now take it out of socket A and plug it into socket B, which is on the opposite side of the water. You’ll need to swim back across, as the cable won’t reach around or over the bridges. Open door B, then take the cable and plug it into socket 1, which is almost directly above generator 1.

Related: How to climb, activate, and assign the Wharf Water Tower in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through door A and to the far left corner or the room. Go down the stairs and into the water. Swim underwater along the corridor to the north. Swim through three doorways, then turn right and swim down to the bottom of the stairs. Swim through another doorway, then turn right again. Swim south to a large room, then swim to the surface and recover your stamina. Dive down again and open the yellow gate marked “EXIT”, then turn around and grab the cable off generator 2 on the north wall. Swim through the gate you just opened, then turn right and swim to the surface. Climb out of the water, go through door A, and plug the cable into socket 2.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now go back across the station and through door B. Go down the stairs at the far left corner of the room, and into the water. Swim south and down, all the way to the end of the corridor past socket C and two door Cs, then swim up the stairs. Grab the cable from generator C, then swim back the way you came and plug it into socket C. Open, and swim through, the door C next to socket C, then swim up the stairs, and turn left. Grab the cable from generator 3, then turn around and swim through the yellow “EXIT” gate to the north. Surface, turn right, and climb out of the water. Go through door B and plug the cable into socket 3. Follow the marker to the elevator and go up to the control room, where you can activate and assign the Saint Paul Electrical Station.