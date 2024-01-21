How to Automate Wood, Stone & Red Berry Farming Fast in Palworld

Recommended Videos

As players jump into the massive map Palworld has to offer, they’ll quickly realize a good chunk of the game is about grinding resources and upgrading their base. While this can be automated so it doesn’t take up too much time, that’s only possible if players upgrade and build deliberately.

On the surface, Palworld is yet another game about capturing monsters and completing a collection of all of them from around its world. However, there’s much more to the game than this, with a deep progression system linked to the base and Pal Box that players must work through if they want to stand any chance of battling and capturing the biggest and most powerful Pals in the game. All of this comes down to automating the gathering of Wod, Stone, and Red Berries quickly so players can get on with exploring.

How to Farm Wood Quickly in Palworld

To quickly farm Wood in Palworld, players must purchase and build the Logging Site technology as soon as they hit Level 6. It requires 50 Wood, 20 Stone, and 10 Paldium Fragments. This is the best investment we made in the game because up until we had it, we were constantly chopping trees down to get more.

To make the Logging Site run smoothly while players are away, they must have a Pal at their base with the Lumbering skill. This took us ages to find, and in the end, we only managed to get one by hatching an Eikthyrdeer with the skill.

How to Farm Stone Quickly in Palworld

To farm stone quickly in Palworld, players need to purchase and build the Stone Pit as soon as they hit level 7. To build it, they’ll need 50 Stone, 20 Wood, and 10 Paldium Fragments. They’ll also need Pals with the Mining skill in their base to ensure it’s being used while they’re away.

The Stone Pit was the first piece of automation we set up in our base, and it changed the way we played. It allowed us to focus on gathering Wood and Paldium, getting more to bring home instead of splitting our weight between three resources.

How to Farm Red Berries in Palworld Quickly

To farm Red Berries quickly in Palworld, players must unlock and build the Berry Plantation as soon as they hit Level 5. A later Pal Box upgrade requires two of these, so we recommend building both as soon as possible.

The Berry Plantation doesn’t ask for anything fancy, just three Berry Seeds, acquired by gathering Red Berries, 20 Wood, and 20 Stone. Once the Berry Plantation has been built, players should ensure they have Pals in their base with the Watering and Planting skills. If they don’t, they’ll have to manually seed and water the plantations, and that takes too long.

Once the Berry Plantations are up and running with a Pal planting and watering them, and other Pals harvesting the fruit when it’s ready, players should make sure they have a Feed Box for their Pals to dump the Red Berries in. This ensures all Pals always have a constant supply of food while players are out exploring, so they don’t come home to a disaster.

All players hoping to progress a little faster in Palworld should read our complete guide to get an idea of how to do everything they could be missing. There, we’ve collected our best guides for the early game and well into the late game so players can get some assistance no matter where they are with it.