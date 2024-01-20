All Pal Box Base Missions & Rewards

Recommended Videos

Once you build your Pal Box, you’ve got a base camp to call home in Palworld. But the work doesn’t stop there, because you’ll need to level up your Pal Box by completing missions. Each time you level up your Pal Box, you’ll get a reward.

Leveling up your Pal Box unlocks more features and lets you recruit more Pals to work and fight at your base, so it’s a pretty important part of the game. If you want to know what you’ll need to do to take a continuous improvement approach to your Palworld base, here are all of the Pal Box Base Missions and rewards.

Note: Palworld is a recent release and we’re still working our way through the game. This guide will be updated as we unlock more Pal Base Quests and Rewards.

Materials Needed to Craft a Pal Box and Start Your Base at Level 1

To set up camp and officially lay claim to your own base in Palworld, you’ll need to build a Pal Box. This functions similarly to the Village Square in Lego Fortnite, serving as a hub to manage your home base. This is also where you’ll go to fast travel and level up your Base.

Before you can build your first Pal Box, you’ll need to reach technology level 2 and use a Technology Point to unlock the Pal Box. You’ll hit level 2 pretty quickly if you explore and pick up some wood and stone. Leveling up earns you a Technology Point, which you can spend to unlock the Pal Box.

Once unlocked, the initial material cost to build a Pal Box is:

1 Paldium Fragment

8 Wood

3 Stone

When you have these items, you can craft your Pal Box wherever you’d like to set up your Base by opening the build menu.

Pal Box Level 2 Missions & Rewards

To reach Base Level 2 in Palworld, you’ll need to accomplish these quests:

Build Wooden Chest

Deploy a work Pal to the base

Pro tip: don’t make Chikipi your first deployed Pal, as it doesn’t do much at this stage of the game. Once you reach Base Level 2, you’ll receive these rewards:

Max Pals Working at Base Increased to 2

Pal Box Level 3 Missions & Rewards

To reach Pal Box Base Level 3, players will need to complete these tasks:

Build Primitive Workbench

Build Shoddy Bed

Keep in mind, in order to build a Shoddy Bed, you will first need to create a shelter by building a foundation, walls, and a roof, so this task isn’t quite as simple as it first appears.

Once you reach Pal Box Level 3, you will receive these perks:

Max Pals Working at Base increased to 3

Pal Box Level 4 Missions & Rewards

To get your Palworld Pal Box to Level 4, you’ll need to check off these missions:

Build Feed Box

Build Straw Pal Bed

Personally, I built my Pal Bed as soon as I had a Pal at camp because the game said they’d get stressed if they didn’t have one, but now’s the time to check if off the list if you haven’t already. Once you get your Palworld base to Level 4, you’ll get these rewards:

Max Pals Working at Base Increased to 4

Pal Box Level 5 Missions & Rewards

To reach Pal Box Base level 5, you’ll need to:

Build a Campfire

Build a Berry Plantation

Deploy 4 Work Pals to the Base

This is another one where I’d be pretty surprised if you haven’t already built a campfire, since you’ll need it to stay warm at night. Once you’ve ticked off all the missions and reached Pal Box Level 5, you’ll get:

Max Pals Working at Base Increased to 5

Pal Box Base Level 6 Missions & Rewards

To reach Level 6 for your base, you’ve just got one task:

Build a Pal Gear Workbench

Once you do this, you’ll have access to new craftable items and you’ll unlock the Pal Box Level 6 reward:

Max Pals Working at Base Increased to 6

Pal Box Base Level 7 Missions & Rewards

Reaching Base Level 7 is part of the initial tutorial, so it’s a task I know many players will be eager to check off. Making Level 7 happen means accomplishing these missions:

Build an Egg Incubator

Build a Crusher

At Pal Box Level 7, you’ll get these rewards:

Check off a Tutorial Mission

Max Pals Working at Base Increased to 7

Pal Box Base Level 8 Missions & Rewards

To get your Pal Box to level 8, you’ll need to:

Build a Hot Spring

Build a Primitive Furnace

Build a Second Berry Plantation

When your Pal Box hits level 8, you’ll unlock:

Max Pals Working at Base Increased to Level 8

We will continue to update this Palworld guide as new levels are unlocked and rewards are received.