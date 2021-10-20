How to avoid the map marker crash bug in Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread brings a bunch of new weapons and items to Samus Aran’s arsenal, but it also brings a few bugs too. As you explore Planet ZDR, you may encounter a bug that prevents progress toward the end of the game. It won’t corrupt your save file or anything dire, but it’s still best to avoid crashes whenever possible. Here’s to do just that.

The bug involves Dread’s map markers. You can use them to remember places you need to revisit, and you can freely place them anywhere on the map. You can tag specific rooms, items, and doors – and it’s that last one that causes trouble. If you a destroy certain doors while the marker for that specific door is displayed on the map, the game will crash. Avoiding this bug is pretty simple: don’t place markers on doors, and you’ll be fine. But if you find yourself in this situation, resetting the game will place you back at a previous save point upon jumping back in.

Nintendo has promised to fix this bug in an update, but it’s best to skip the possibility for now. If you’re looking to skip other portions of the game too, you’re in luck. If you play your cards right, you can insta-kill Kraid and Experiment Z-57 during their respective boss fights.