How to await further orders in Fortnite

If you’re playing through the story quests of Fortnite, then you’ll sometimes find that for the first stage of a story quest, the objective is to “await further orders”, but that there’s no map marker and no clue as to what you actually have to do to complete the objective. Do you have to just wait? Is there a time limit? Do you have to go to a specific place to receive these orders? Well, there is actually a specific trigger for completing the objective and receiving the orders, but the wording of “await further orders” is a bit misleading.

What does “await further orders” mean in Fortnite?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The instruction “await further orders” actually means “start a new match” because, for some reason, some of these quests can’t start unless you start a new match. So, if you’re told to “await new orders” just focus on a daily, weekly, or milestone quest instead for the remainder of the match, or else focus on eliminating other players, surviving, and winning the match. If you’re really in a hurry to continue with the story, you can just quit the match, or let another player (or animal, or NPC) eliminate you, or throw yourself from the top of a tall building. However your match ends, the next one will start with you receiving those orders while still on the Battle Bus.

As for why you have to start a new match to start some new quests, and why the game doesn’t just tell you that, we can only speculate. It probably has something to do with how the game is built. Some quests require certain changes to the map, and if those changes can’t be made in the middle of the map, then the game has to wait for the start of a new match to implement the change. And the “await further orders” wording is used because it’s more flavorful and immersive. Simply saying “start a new match to start the next quest” would break you out of the story and remind you that this is a game with technical limitations, not an epic adventure on some weird topsy-turvy island.