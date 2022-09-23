How to bank Plorts in Slime Rancher 2

In the process of establishing a successful Ranch in Slime Rancher 2, Beatrix LeBeau will want to collect, breed, and nurture Slimes of all varieties. This poses a problem though. Constantly selling Slime Plorts at the Plort Market as soon as they are produced will drastically reduce their value, which means Beatrix will make less of a profit.

To prevent this, players will want to be strategic about when they sell Slime Plorts and when they save them for another day. Prices for each Slime Plort type change pretty quickly, so finding a way to store them is the key to maximizing your Ranch’s profits. Here’s how you can store Slime Plorts in Slime Rancher 2.

What is used to store Slime Plorts in Slime Rancher 2?

Storage in Slime Rancher 2 works similarly to the first game. To store Slime Plorts, players will want to build a Silo at any available plot around The Conservatory. There are plenty of open plots at the start of the game, but you will first need to earn enough Newbucks to build the Silo. The basic Silo requires 450 Newbucks for building.

If this still isn’t enough space for your bounty of Plorts, you’re in luck. The Silo has three Additional Storage upgrades available that should give you all the space you need to store your excess food and Slime Plorts. Alternatively, players can opt to build even more Silos in another open plot on their Ranch.

How to store more when away from The Conservatory

Much of Beatrix’s time will be spent journeying throughout Rainbow Island and away from The Conservatory. When away from home, players can take advantage of the Tank Booster and Extra Tank equipment upgrades to store more items in their Vac Tanks.