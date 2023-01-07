A more complicated task to try completing in BitLife’s Challenges is trying to live in a specific state in the United States. It’s not always apparent if you’re going to select the correct one because it only provides the city names. As a result, you may need to narrow down the choices by double-checking any of the names before you commit to them. Alaska is one of these states, especially if you’re trying to complete the Deadliest Catch Challenge. Here’s what you need to know about how to be born in Alaska in BitLife.

Where do you need to go to be born in Alaska in BitLife?

Alaska is one of the many states in the United States. When you create a character, choose to be born in the United States. The next step is narrowing down the correct city to pick so you can decide where to start your journey.

Usually, many of the states in the United States have at least two of three cities you can choose to live in when viewing the United States menu. Unfortunately, none of these cities say the state they are associated with, so it might take some time to make the right choice. Luckily for Alaska, it will be the first option from the available list, and it will be Anchorage.

You want to make sure you select this option, and you will complete any challenging task associated with having your character start in Alaska. There might be additional choices for you to make in this list, but this is the best option to ensure you complete this when you start with your character. After you start here, you can continue working through the rest of your challenges, and your character can move elsewhere while playing the game.