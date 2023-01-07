The BitLife developers have fun bringing in several twists with their challenges, especially leaning on the title and engaging in some wordplay. This challenge, the Deadliest Catch Challenge, is one where you’ll find it’s not exactly going to play out similarly to the television show with the same name. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Deadliest Catch Challenge in BitLife.

All Deadliest Catch Challenge tasks in BitLife

You will need to complete five tasks if you want to add this finished challenge to your collection.

Be born a female in Alaska

Become a crab fisherman

Contract 2+ STDs

Sleep with 5+ Co-workers

Transmit an STD to 10+ people

The first task should be relatively straightforward. You want to make sure the character you start the game as is female, and they need to be born in Alaska. You can do this when you create the character, and then you need to make sure they are born in the United States city of Anchorage. It should be the first city for all United States choices.

The next step is to become a crab fisherman. Similar to other jobs in BitLife, this occupation has a chance to appear somewhere on the professions list while scrolling through the many jobs you can pick from. If you do not see it, we recommend you close out of the application and restart it. When you turn it back on and recheck the job listings, a new list of positions should be available. You may need to do this several times before the crab fisherman job shows up. It does not require any specialized training.

The following three tasks are all similar things to do. Your character will need to sleep around with other people to earn at least two unique STDs, which they can do by dating someone, and then sleeping with them without any protection. You will need to do this with strangers, and then make sure to do this with at least five co-workers. You want to become friendly enough with them that they don’t tell your job’s HR and have you fired. The last thing you need to do is make sure you do this with at least ten other people, and those people receive the STDs from your character, which means sleeping with them without protection.

After you’ve done all those steps, the Deadliest Catch Challenge is finished. You can now receive your character’s random appearance item from the four choices.