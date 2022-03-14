How to beat Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater in Elden Ring

Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater is an Invader in Elden Ring, who attacks you when you get close to the Smoldering Church, which is north of the road in northern Limgrave that runs between Summonwater Village and the Caelid border to the east. Anastasia is actually very easy to kill if you’re prepared to use cheap tactics. And, given how often Elden Ring uses cheap tactics against you, we’re assuming you’re ready and willing. Also, unlike some shortcuts in Elden Ring, this one doesn’t forfeit any rewards at all. The only thing you might lose is a little bit of personal pride. This way of beating her is also really, really funny.

Screenshot by Gamepur

So, approach the Smoldering Church from the west side, go straight in, and touch the Site of Grace. This isn’t essential to beating Anastasia, but you are going to die in the process of beating her, so you might as well spawn near your lost runes. By now, she will have invaded and you’ll see her approaching from the south. Run away to the west. Sprint all the way to the cliff tops then, just as Anastasia is upon you, jump off the cliff. She will follow you and you’ll both die. She’ll die permanently, but you’ll be able to respawn, having very cheaply earned yourself 2,531 runes, a Furlcalling Finger Remedy, and a Sacred Scorpion Charm talisman. You can also now loot the bodies in the church uninterrupted, and get yourself both the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [14], and the Missionary’s Cookbook [3].